Dr. Mark Anthony Gonzalgo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Anthony Gonzalgo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Gonzalgo works at
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
If I could give Dr Mark Gonzalgo 10 stars I would. Before being an extraordinary doctor, a great professional in his field, he is an excellent human being. A compassionate, empathic doctor who understands people's pain, who knows how to accompany a patient who is going through a poor state of physical and emotional health, a doctor who makes room in his busy schedule to perform surgery on time and save the lives of their patients. A doctor who answers his patients' emails even from his vacation spot. My husband had surgery to remove a kidney due to a large tumor found and we only have words of gratitude for him and all his wonderful team, for the way they have treated us, for the successful procedure he did and for the follow-up carried out. He truly is a doctor and human being who cares about his patients. Thank you Doctor Gonzalgo for giving us hope, for giving us encouragement when we need it most.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174570154
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
