Overview

Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD is a Dermatologist in East Lyme, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Goldstein works at Daren Dental in East Lyme, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.