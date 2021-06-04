Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD
Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD is a Dermatologist in East Lyme, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
East Lyme Office131 Boston Post Rd, East Lyme, CT 06333 Directions (860) 443-7545
Dermatology Physicians of Ct1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 103, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
One of the finest medical providers I have ever encountered. Extremely knowledgeable, great bedside manner, reasonably priced, courteous and friendly staff and effective results. Excellent physician.
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1902947484
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Vassar College
- Dermatology
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
