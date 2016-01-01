See All Neurologists in Atlantis, FL
Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD

Neurology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Goldstein works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Atlantis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology
    140 John F Kennedy Dr, Atlantis, FL 33462 (561) 968-6767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
TCD Bubble Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
TCD Bubble Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013952282
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Internship
    • New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Atlantis, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goldstein’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

