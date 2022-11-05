Overview

Dr. Mark Goldman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Goldman works at Mt Sinai N Shore Med Grp Cardio in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Nesconset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.