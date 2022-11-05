Dr. Mark Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Goldman, MD
Dr. Mark Goldman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
North Shore Medical Group61 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-6393
Mt. Sinai North Shore Medical Group Cardiology61 Southern Blvd, Nesconset, NY 11767 Directions (631) 382-4833
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot say enough great things about this Doctor. The only bad thing I can say is there are not many Doctors like him. He truly cares about his Patients, and goes beyond to make them feel comfortable.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- St Francis Heart Hospital|Stony Brook University Hospital
- North Shore U Hosp
- North Shore University Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cornell
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.