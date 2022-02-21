See All Dermatologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Mark Goldgeier, MD

Dermatology
4 (80)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Goldgeier, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2275 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 244-4240
  2. 2
    Elmwood Pediatric Group Llp
    919 Westfall Rd Bldg A, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 244-4240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 80 ratings
Patient Ratings (80)
5 Star
(61)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(13)
About Dr. Mark Goldgeier, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1629009352
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Goldgeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldgeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goldgeier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goldgeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

80 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldgeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldgeier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldgeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldgeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

