Dr. Mark Goldgeier, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Goldgeier, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
- 1 2275 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 244-4240
Elmwood Pediatric Group Llp919 Westfall Rd Bldg A, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 244-4240
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Goldgeier’s for many years. In the last year I saw him for a quick skin check only for him to immediately find that I had a much more serious condition that all other doctors had missed and I now need more significant. I have never met a doctor I trust more. He truly cares about his patients and goes above and beyond in his care. He is incredibly intelligent and actually listens to you when you talk. He gives you 100% of his time and effort to make you well. He is a shining example of what we all wish doctors should be. He is not afraid to tell it like it is, has compassion and humor in addition to his incredible medical skills. The quality of care is unsurpassed. The office staff is caring, efficient, they know your name and actually do what they say they are going to do. I can trust them and their care and compassion for their patients also shines through! I would highly recommend Dr. Goldgeier (and have) and his wonderful staff!
About Dr. Mark Goldgeier, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629009352
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldgeier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldgeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldgeier speaks Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldgeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldgeier.
