See All Plastic Surgeons in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Glasgold works at Glasgold Group in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glasgold Group Plastic Surgery
    4390 US Highway 1 Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 272-9543
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fat Grafting to the Face
Juvederm Ultra Plus 
Juvéderm Volbella
Fat Grafting to the Face
Juvederm Ultra Plus 
Juvéderm Volbella

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Glasgold?

Oct 15, 2022
Well I live in NYC and usually Everything is done in the city. Met up with a acquaintance who looked phenomenal, I asked what’s changed he told me the best cosmetic surgeon is Dr. Mark at the Glasgold group. He then told me New Jersey I pondered a bit and made the appointment. My facelift was impeccable, I had fillers as well as fat transfers. So pleased I am going back for more. Dr Marc Glasgold is a perfectionist with a great compassion and truly knows how to inform you!!!
Sherry B Havis — Oct 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glasgold to family and friends

Dr. Glasgold's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Glasgold

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD.

About Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487729034
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery|American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery|American College Of Surgeons
Fellowship
Residency
  • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasgold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Glasgold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Glasgold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Glasgold works at Glasgold Group in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Glasgold’s profile.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasgold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasgold.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasgold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasgold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.