
Overview

Dr. Mark Girgis, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Riverside, CA. 

Dr. Girgis works at Riverside Community Hospital Pa in Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.





Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Community Hospital
    4445 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 324-5083

Experience & Treatment Frequency

TCD Bubble Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Memory Evaluation
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Mark Girgis, DO

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679921316
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Girgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Girgis works at Riverside Community Hospital Pa in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Girgis’s profile.

Dr. Girgis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girgis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girgis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girgis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

