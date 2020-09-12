See All Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD

Pediatric Thoracic Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD is a Pediatric Thoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Thoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Ginsburg works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Acid Reflux Surgery
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Acid Reflux Surgery

Treatment frequency



Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bloodless Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Bloodless Surgery Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiothoracic Surgery, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Removal Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (LVRS) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Robotic Surgery, Thoracic Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2020
    Make you feel o visit at ease
    — Sep 12, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Thoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992702575
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Res 4-U Rochester
    Residency
    • U Rochester
    Internship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center|U Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
