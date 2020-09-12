Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD is a Pediatric Thoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Thoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Ginsburg works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ginsburg?
Make you feel o visit at ease
About Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD
- Pediatric Thoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992702575
Education & Certifications
- Res 4-U Rochester
- U Rochester
- Tufts New England Medical Center|U Rochester
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginsburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginsburg works at
Dr. Ginsburg speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.