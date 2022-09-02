Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Ginsburg works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Professional Associates P.A.7001 SW 87TH AVE, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 271-1087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ginsburg?
Dr Ginsburg is very knowledgeable. He always provides research background as the basis for his recommendations. If you want someone direct, sincere and committed to your best interest/welfare, he is the perfect physician.
About Dr. Mark Ginsburg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1508869629
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginsburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginsburg works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.