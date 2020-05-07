Overview

Dr. Mark Ginkel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ginkel works at Midcoast Cardiovascular Associates in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.