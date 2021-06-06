Overview

Dr. Mark Gilligan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Gilligan works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Lynnfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.