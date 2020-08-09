Dr. Mark Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gillespie, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Gillespie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Heartland Cares Inc.1903 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-1671
Paducah Retinal Center4630 Village Square Dr, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-1671
- 3 16431 Corporate Commerce Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913 Directions (239) 785-0489
Cole Vision Corporation2301 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 574-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with my eye surgery.
About Dr. Mark Gillespie, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie works at
