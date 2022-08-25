Dr. Mark Ghilarducci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghilarducci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ghilarducci, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Ghilarducci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Ventura Orthopedics - Oxnard2221 Wankel Way, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-9366Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ventura Orthopedics - Ventura3525 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
My visit to this office went very well. Friendly, gentle and informative. I never had shoulder problems before, and to let me know the choices I had; made it extremely nice.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Lac-USC Med Ctr
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Ghilarducci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghilarducci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghilarducci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghilarducci has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghilarducci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghilarducci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghilarducci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghilarducci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghilarducci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.