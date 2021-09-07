Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Mount Pleasant Hospital.
Locations
Charleston ENT Associates2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 766-7103
West Ashley2005 2nd Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 766-7103
Charleston Ent Associates LLC180 Wingo Way Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 216-8774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgery Center Of Charleston1849 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 576-2600
Charleston ENT Associates3510 N Highway 17 Ste 135, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 654-7494
Lowcountry Women's Specialists5000 Epson Plantation Dr Ste A, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 329-0785
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery on September 1st at the West Ashley Surgical Center. From the receptionist to the pre-op nurse, anesthesiologist, surgical nurses, and Dr Ghegan, all were welcoming, kind and helpful. I had minimum pain and bleeding the first day or so. But, as of day after surgery, in spite of expected swelling, mucus, etc, I was already breathing better than I had in many years! I'm actually getting some decent sleep! Thanks to all!
About Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1043308448
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghegan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ghegan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghegan.
