Dr. Mark Ghegan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Mount Pleasant Hospital.



Dr. Ghegan works at Charleston ENT in Charleston, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC, Mount Pleasant, SC and Moncks Corner, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.