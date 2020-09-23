Dr. Ghaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ghaly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Ghaly works at
Locations
Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center
1670 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059
(310) 222-2345
Monday 7:00am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 7:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 7:00am - 4:00pm
Friday 7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Ghaly, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1578637898
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ghaly works at
Dr. Ghaly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaly.
