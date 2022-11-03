Dr. Mark Getz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Getz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Holy Family Medical Center, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Saint Margaret's Health Peru, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington and St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley.
OSF Medical Group - Rheumatology1800 N Knoxville Ave Ste E, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 308-0910
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- Osf Holy Family Medical Center
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
- Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington
- St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Getz, has been my Rheumatologist for many years. He has always listened to me & treated me with the utmost respect. He has gone above and beyond. I love that everyone in the office is friendly and kind.
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Getz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Getz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Getz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Getz has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Getz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Getz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getz.
