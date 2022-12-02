Dr. Mark Getelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Getelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Getelman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Getelman works at
Locations
-
1
Southern California Orthopedic Institute6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions
-
2
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Thousand Oaks375 Rolling Oaks Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went smoothly &staff is excellent.
About Dr. Mark Getelman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275569832
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- General Surgery
- University of Florida
- Tulane University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
