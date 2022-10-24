Dr. Mark A Gersman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gersman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark A Gersman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark A Gersman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State U
Dr. Gersman works at
Locations
-
1
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.4676 Douglas Cir NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 494-1116Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gersman?
he answers all questions and is very honest
About Dr. Mark A Gersman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1205839552
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State U
- Ohio State University
- Riverside Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gersman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gersman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gersman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gersman works at
Dr. Gersman has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gersman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gersman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gersman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gersman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gersman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.