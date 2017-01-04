Dr. Mark Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Gerber, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.
Dr. Gerber works at
Locations
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1628
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 108, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 542-9852
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
We've found Dr. Gerber to be patient, caring and kind with our two sons. He listens to their issues, takes his time and considers all alternatives for care. He is great with little children which is much appreciated in our family.
About Dr. Mark Gerber, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487765319
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center|Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- U Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati Hospital|University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- U Cincinnati|University Cincinnati
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
