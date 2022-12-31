Overview

Dr. Mark Gerber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Gerber works at Neuroscience & Spine Associates in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.