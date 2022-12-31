Dr. Mark Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gerber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Neuroscience and Spine Associates, 8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33919, (239) 437-1121
Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L., 6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119, (239) 649-1662, Monday-Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 3:00pm
N.A.S.A., 877 111th Ave N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34108, (239) 594-8002
3451 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 601, Naples, FL 34109, (239) 649-1662
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He’s a gifted surgeon because I have many friends whose surgery wasn’t as successful. They are still in pain. Dr. Gerber has a very good bedside manner and a very good follow through team. Post surgery follow up is very important because there are so many different situations that arise once you are home. I will be asking Dr.Gerber to operate on my L3 this February.
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396744397
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerber speaks Spanish.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.