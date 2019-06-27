Dr. Mark Georgiadis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Georgiadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Georgiadis, MD
Dr. Mark Georgiadis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Oncology Hematology Association200 Delafield Rd Ste 3050, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 432-5855
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr. G has been a very thorough, careful, compassionate, skilled oncologist during the past ten years after a recurrence of breast cancer. During the stressful tumult of the( now-cancelled) divorce between UPMC and Highmark Insurance (me), Dr. G and his administrative staff went above and beyond to facilitate the transfer of necessary records to AHN when I was diagnosed yet again with breast cancer. I highly recommend him with no reservations.
About Dr. Mark Georgiadis, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1437120441
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
