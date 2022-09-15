Dr. Mark George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark George, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark George, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark George, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205944154
Education & Certifications
- Natl Inst Mental Hlth|Queen Square
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Neurology and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
