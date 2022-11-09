Dr. Mark Gentry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gentry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Gentry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
New Life Associates Brownsburg5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 210, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
New Life Associates PC112 Hospital Ln Ste 200, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
I had a fairly good experience with Dr. Gentry. I went in for an IUD placement. It went well, but I wish there was pain management provided for patients. I was also extremely nervous about the procedure, the most supportive staff member was the ultrasound tech. I wish everyone would have the same kindness that she did. She sat with me through it, and I felt that Dr. Gentry’s assistants just sat there and watch me be in pain. There needs to be better bedside manner for staff in general.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144260191
- Meth Hosp of Indiana
- Meth Hosp of Indiana
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Hendricks Regional Health
Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gentry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentry has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.