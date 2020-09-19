Overview

Dr. Mark Genovesi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Genovesi works at Dr. Chihee Christine Huh in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Thoracentesis and Empyema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.