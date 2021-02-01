Overview

Dr. Mark Genesen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Genesen works at Eisenohwer Hematology/Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.