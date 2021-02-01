Dr. Mark Genesen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Genesen, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Genesen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Genesen works at
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-5078
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Genesen?
I am so grateful to have been referred to Dr. Genesen. He is absolutely the best in his field. I have all the confidence in the world that I am receiving the best care possible. Dr. Genesen not only has the experience and expertise, he has compassion and patience. I feel that he sees you as a person, not just the next patient. He takes his time with you. Dr. Genesen and Nancy and the entire team are kind and always helpful. They are passionate about helping women. I could not ask for a better doctor or a better team. They are simply the best!
About Dr. Mark Genesen, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043250566
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genesen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genesen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Genesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genesen works at
Dr. Genesen has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genesen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Genesen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genesen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.