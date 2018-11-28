Overview

Dr. Mark Geller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Geller works at Facey Medical Group in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA and Porter Ranch, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.