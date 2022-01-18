Dr. Mark Gasparini, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasparini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gasparini, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Gasparini, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Gasparini works at
Locations
-
1
Mauro Gasparini MD119 New York Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 804-9038Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday11:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gasparini?
I have been a patient of Dr. Mark Gasparini since early 2020 for a number of different foot problems and being a diabetic. Mr. Gasparini has treated and taken cared every possible problem that I have and still looking after my foot care and well being. He is very caring, conscientious, very knowledgeable, ultimate professional, friendly and just a wonderful doctor. Highly recommended. Josie Penzes - January 18, 2022
About Dr. Mark Gasparini, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1013000405
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Surgical Residency, Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Fairfield University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gasparini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gasparini accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gasparini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gasparini works at
Dr. Gasparini speaks Italian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasparini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasparini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasparini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasparini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.