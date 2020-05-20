Overview

Dr. Mark Garza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crowley, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Garza works at Southwest Sports and Spine Center in Crowley, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.