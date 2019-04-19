Dr. Mark Garnaas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garnaas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Garnaas, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Garnaas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Butte, MT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Pen Bay Medical Center.
Locations
Scl Health Medical Group - Butte Ob-gyn305 W Porphyry St Ste 200, Butte, MT 59701 Directions (406) 496-3627
Providence Medford Medical Center1111 Crater Lake Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 732-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Pen Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garnaas was very skilled and supportive during the birth of my daughter. He gave me the coaching that I needed. I recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Garnaas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garnaas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garnaas accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garnaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garnaas has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Fluid Contrast Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garnaas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Garnaas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garnaas.
