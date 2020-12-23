Overview

Dr. Mark Garfield, MD is a Pulmonologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Garfield works at Cardio Pulmonary Associates Medical Group Inc in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.