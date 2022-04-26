See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. 

Dr. Gardner works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Mechanicsville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
    7481 Right Flank Rd Ste 100, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 559-5416
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?

    Apr 26, 2022
    From the moment I entered the front door, it was a pleasant experience. The staff at the desk were friendly and professional. During my first visit I completed the forms and was called by the medical staff to review forms and ask questions and they made sure they answered my questions fully. Dr Gardnered came in and discussed the necessary procedure and answered my questions. On my second visit the medical staff talked to me about the procedure and when Dr Gardner came in, he wanted to know if I had any questions. I don't remember the procedure because I was asleep .After the procedure they wanted to make certain I was OK. My son came in and they explained things to him. I must say it was a pleasant dental experience and did not have any issues other than a little soreness and swelling. Highly recommend Dr Gardner and staff.
    Delorse Burton — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gardner to family and friends

    Dr. Gardner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gardner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS.

    About Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396279949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Mechanicsville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    Dr. Gardner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Gardner, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.