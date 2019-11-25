See All General Surgeons in Clairton, PA
Dr. Mark Gannon, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Gannon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Gannon works at Jefferson Surgery Center in Clairton, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Hospital
    565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-7110
  2. 2
    1200 Brooks Ln, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-7110
  3. 3
    Allegheny Health Network Surgery Ctr - Bethel Park
    1000 Higbee Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-7110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 25, 2019
    Dr. Gannon was/is excellent! He is knowledgeable, attentive, willing to take the time to explain issues and surgical intervention. Dr. Gannon's surgical technique is excellent.. the scar from my mastectomy is straight, placed perfectly so it is mostly hidden. He did such a wonderful job with the breast removal I was able to have the implant placed without a spacer and my nipple was saved.
    Sharon Nemes — Nov 25, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Gannon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265437974
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gannon has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

