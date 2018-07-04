Overview

Dr. Mark Ganjianpour, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Ganjianpour works at Tower Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.