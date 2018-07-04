Dr. Mark Ganjianpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganjianpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ganjianpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Ganjianpour, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Ganjianpour works at
Locations
-
1
Tower Orthopedics and Sports Medicine6330 San Vicente Blvd Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-0751
-
2
Tower Orthopaedics8670 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 855-0751
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mark is an amazing surgeon with experstiese and honesty, i highyl recomend him, he did my knee surgery and im back and in my feet and doing all the normal activities i usetoo!!
About Dr. Mark Ganjianpour, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447229570
Education & Certifications
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
- Orlando Regional Healthcare
- University of Florida
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
