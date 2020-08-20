Overview

Dr. Mark Galperin, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University - M.D..



Dr. Galperin works at Mark Galperin, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.