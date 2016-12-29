Overview

Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Gallardo works at El Paso Eye Surgeons in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypertensive Eye, Dilation of Outflow Canal and Blind Hypotensive Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.