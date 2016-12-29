See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Ophthalmology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Gallardo works at El Paso Eye Surgeons in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypertensive Eye, Dilation of Outflow Canal and Blind Hypotensive Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    El Paso Eye Surgeons
    1201 N Mesa St Ste G, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 542-0279
    El Paso Eye Surgeons
    1200 Golden Key Cir Ste 163, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 593-1226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Andy in High Rolls Mountain Park, NM — Dec 29, 2016
    About Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659302099
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • Texas Technical University
    • University of Texas at El Paso
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallardo works at El Paso Eye Surgeons in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gallardo’s profile.

    Dr. Gallardo has seen patients for Blind Hypertensive Eye, Dilation of Outflow Canal and Blind Hypotensive Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

