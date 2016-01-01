Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD is a dermatologist in Hattiesburg, MS. Dr. Gallardo completed a residency at Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc. He currently practices at Hattiesburg Clinic Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Clinic Hattiesburg104 Asbury Cir, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Directions (601) 268-5252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mark Gallardo, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336159607
Education & Certifications
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallardo?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallardo has seen patients for Rosacea, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.