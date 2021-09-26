Dr. Mark Gacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gacek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Gacek, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Locations
Gacek Ear And Sinus Center3715 Dauphin St Ste 7A, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 340-7970
Gacek Ear and Sinus Center LLC100 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 3C, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 340-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a caring physician; knowledgeable & skilled. He tested & diagnosed me with an inner ear issue & prescribed treatment & procedures that have improved the quality of my life. Love his office staff too. They are helpful & kind, also friendly.
About Dr. Mark Gacek, MD
- Neurotology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073517769
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirm
- SUNY Syracuse
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Notre Dame
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gacek works at
