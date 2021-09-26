Overview

Dr. Mark Gacek, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Gacek works at Springhill Physician Practice in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.