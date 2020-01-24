Overview

Dr. Mark Gabbie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gabbie works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Richmond Road in Texarkana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.