Overview

Dr. Mark Fussa, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Fussa works at Haddonfield Primary & Specialty Care in Haddonfield, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

