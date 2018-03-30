Dr. Mark Fussa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fussa, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Fussa, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Haddonfield Primary & Specialty Care80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions
Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc!! Kind and compassionate. What a nice man!
About Dr. Mark Fussa, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942407374
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
