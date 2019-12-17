Dr. Mark Fulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fulton, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Fulton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St # 102, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Large right frontal mangione answered all questions easy to talk to great staff made an unbearable situation manageable Holmes regional was also friendly and a great staff
About Dr. Mark Fulton, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1962409169
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulton has seen patients for Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fulton speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.