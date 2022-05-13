Overview

Dr. Mark Fromer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Fromer works at The Woman's Health Pavillion in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Senile Cataracts and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.