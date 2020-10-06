Overview

Dr. Mark Fritz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Fritz works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.