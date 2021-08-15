Dr. Mark Fritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fritz, MD
Dr. Mark Fritz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Locations
Kentucky Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat740 S Limestone 3 Fl Wing, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 257-5405
Kentucky Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat - Wing C740 N Limestone Fl 3, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 257-5405
UK Otolaryngology Clinic740 Rose St Fl Wing, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 257-5405
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fritz is a wonderful doctor. I went to see him because I had a narrowing of my airway just below my vocal folds. Unfortunately, I had scar tissue that had developed in my airway. Dr. Fritz was able to use a laser to remove the scar tissue, and then a balloon to dilate my airway. I feel amazing now and my breathing is not longer restricted. I highly recommend Dr. Fritz. His treatment has allowed me to get my life back.
About Dr. Mark Fritz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1336430255
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.