Dr. Frisch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Frisch, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Frisch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
Einstein Center One Building9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1509
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Frisch’s for 34 years, not only a great Dr. but beautiful human, and trusted friend, I miss him and wish him well ??
About Dr. Mark Frisch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1558347625
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frisch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frisch has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisch.
