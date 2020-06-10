Overview

Dr. Mark Friedman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine



Dr. Friedman works at TeleSpecialists, LLC in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL and Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.