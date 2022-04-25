Dr. Mark Friedman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Friedman, DPM
Dr. Mark Friedman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.
Albany Podiatry6 Executive Park Dr, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-4321
- Albany Memorial Hospital
After a terrible experience with another podiatrist, I was fortunate to find my way to Dr. Friedman. I'd been suffering with ingrown toenail pain for years and was also dealing with a ton of fear going in. Dr. Friedman was understanding and patient, and put my mind at ease about the suggested permanent treatment, which involved removing some of the nail and nailbed from each side of both big toes. The recovery was seamless/minimal pain and the whole thing was really a piece of cake. I'm also amazed at his talent for cosmetics. The previous doctor I'd seen was adamant about needing to take most of the nail, leaving just a strip of nail in the centers of both big toes. Dr. Friedman took literally just enough to do the job (the nails barely looked different). I worried at the time that he didn't take enough, but I'm a year out from the procedure now and they are perfect. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a podiatrist.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
