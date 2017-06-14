Dr. Mark Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Dr. Friedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ben Landess Center12506 101st Ave, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 849-2900
-
2
Advantage Care Physicians18005 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 526-6300
-
3
Brooklyn Hearing Associates Inc.20620 LINDEN BLVD, Cambria Heights, NY 11411 Directions (718) 479-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Very friendly, caring, courteous ,defines problem & ways to correct them. Recently met me after a cataract op at another location due to I cannot go up steps. He made a special diversion to see me. Great Doctor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mark Friedman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265488597
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.