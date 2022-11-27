Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Friedberg works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-Atlantic Eye Center70 E Front St Fl 4, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-0858
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedberg?
Cataract surgery was totally, 100% painless and masterly completed with assurances during the procedure. Surgical staff was very supportive and caring as I noticed their compassion with the other surgical patients in the same room. I am a health care provider myself who is very particular in the selection of other physicians. I have recommended Dr. Friedberg to all my family and relatives and I can assure that any patient who has him as their doctor is truly fortunate and in the hands of a master clinician.
About Dr. Mark Friedberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114999356
Education & Certifications
- Wash Natl Eye/Hosp Ctr
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedberg works at
Dr. Friedberg has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedberg speaks Spanish.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.