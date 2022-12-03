See All Neurosurgeons in Naples, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Frenkel works at Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L. in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L.
    1660 Medical Blvd Ste 200, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 566-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164869178
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frenkel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frenkel works at Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L. in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Frenkel’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

