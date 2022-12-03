Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Frenkel works at
Locations
-
1
Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L.1660 Medical Blvd Ste 200, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 566-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frenkel?
Dr. Frenkel is an excellent doctor! He actually cares about his patients and I never felt like just another number. Due to a car accident 3 years ago, my back pain continually increased. We tried everything from chiropractic care, physical therapy, injections, and nothing worked. I had to have an L5/S1 fusion and I was terrified because all you hear are horror stories. Dr. Frenkel explained everything, answered all my questions, and gave me my life back. It has been a year since the surgery and the difference between pre-surgery and now is amazing. I no longer have pain! I can walk long distances again and do normal mundane things that it hurt to do before. I highly recommend Dr. Frenkel to anyone needing back surgery. There aren't enough words to express how grateful I am to Dr. Frankel. He's not just a skilled surgeon but also a wonderful person.
About Dr. Mark Frenkel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1164869178
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frenkel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frenkel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frenkel works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.