Dr. Mark Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Freeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-7000
Erlanger North Hospital632 Morrison Springs Rd Ste 202, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Directions (423) 778-4900
- 3 979 E 3rd St Ste B200, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman was very patient with me as I prepared myself for knee replacement. He took time to answer any questions I had and made sure I was comfortable with my decisions along the way. He is very kind and caring and left me completely at ease with having surgery. He is detail oriented and my incision looks great compared to others I have seen.
About Dr. Mark Freeman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780667865
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
